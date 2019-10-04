Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Friday, October 4, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 11:01 pm

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Philip Tomasino scored three goals and set up three more as the Niagara IceDogs doubled up the Kingston Frontenacs 8-4 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Kyen Sopa also had a hat trick and two assists for Niagara (3-2-2) and Oliver Castleman and Lucas Theriault also scored.

Akil Thomas chipped in with five assists. IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan stopped 38 shots.

Jakob Brahaney, Shane Wright, Nick Wong and Vitali Pinchuk scored for the Frontenacs (0-3-1), who remained winless on the season.

Brendon Bonello started for Kingston, stopping 3-of-6 shots through 11:32. Ryan Dugas turned aside 24-of-29 attempts the rest of the way.

SPIRIT 4 OTTERS 2

Story continues below advertisement

ERIE, Pa. — Damien Giroux scored the eventual winner midway through the second period and added an assist as Saginaw (4-2-1) beat the Otters (3-3-0).

STEELHEADS 6 BULLDOGS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Richard Whittaker had a goal and two helpers to lead the Steelheads (1-4-0) over Hamilton (1-4-0) for their first victory of the season.

COLTS 6 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Matej Pekar and Nathan Allensen both scored twice as Barrie (4-1-0) defeated the Sting (0-4-0) to hand them their fourth straight loss.

WOLVES 9 PETES 6

SUDBURY, Ont. — Chase Stillman had a hat trick, David Levin recorded four assists and the Wolves (4-2-0) used a four-goal third period to dispatch Peterborough (3-2-0).

FIREBIRDS 4 STORM 3 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Riley McCourt scored 2:56 into overtime to lift Flint (4-1-0) over the Storm (3-2-0).

Story continues below advertisement

RANGERS 6 ATTACK 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Riley Damiani scored three time and Greg Meireles had a goal and two assists to lift the Rangers (2-1-2) over Owen Sound (2-2-1).

KNIGHTS 3 67’S 0

LONDON, Ont. — Brett Brochu stopped 18 shots and Ryan Merkley and Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist apiece as the Knights (3-2-0) blanked Ottawa (4-2-0).

GENERALS 5 BATTALION 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Nico Gross scored a hat trick and the Generals (5-0-0) stayed undefeated with a win over North Bay (1-5-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOttawa 67'sOwen Sound AttackOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint FirebirdsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionmississauga steelheadsNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.