Camp Muskoka to offer free day camp for kids if CUPE strikes Monday

Camp Muskoka in Bracebridge will offer free day camp to kids ages six to 12 if CUPE education workers move forward with a strike on Monday.

The free day camp will be offered to anyone, they say, who is willing to make a nominal donation to the Kids in Camp charity, or a non-perishable food donation to the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board, which includes public schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes, said it will close if CUPE education workers strike on Monday.

“CUPE staff in TLDSB do very important work in our schools, including support for students with special needs, safe arrival programs, water line flushing, cleaning and maintenance of our buildings,” Louise Clodd, the school board’s chair, said in a statement.

“We cannot operate our schools safely without them.” Tweet This

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) also said it will cancel classes on Monday if CUPE education workers strike.

“After much careful consideration, we have determined that in the best interest of student safety, the cancellation of classes is the most appropriate course of action,” Brian Beal, the SMCDSB’s education director, said in a letter addressed to parents and guardians on Friday.

If schools are closed Monday, Camp Muskoka says it can receive up to 250 students and can provide kids with a full day of indoor and outdoor activities, as well as a hot lunch.

CUPE represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators.

Negotiations between CUPE and the province are expected to continue over the weekend.

