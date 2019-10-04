Menu

Politics

Law will be changed if needed to cover edibles, Manitoba premier says

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 4:13 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says Manitobans won't be allowed to eat edible pot products in public when they become legal later this year.
Chris Carlson/AP, The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will change a provincial law if need be to ensure people don’t consume any form of cannabis in public places.

Most provinces already have strict rules on where cannabis can be consumed in any form, but Manitoba’s cannabis law was written specific to smoking and vaping.

The law’s wording does not cover oils, capsules and other items that are already available, or edibles, which the federal government is permitting for sales later this year.’

Pallister says it was always his government’s intent to ban all forms of public consumption and if a legal amendment is needed, it will come.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says there should be some flexibility when it comes to consuming cannabis.

He says if people aren’t operating a motor vehicle or in areas with children, such as parks and schools, non-smoking consumption should be allowed.

Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op
Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op
