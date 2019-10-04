Menu

Canada

No deal reached, workers strike at 6 Sask. Crown corporations, 1 agency

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:03 am
After failing to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the province, workers at six Saskatchewan Crown corporations and one Crown agency are now on strike. .
Around 5,000 workers at six Saskatchewan Crown corporations and one Crown agency are on strike after failing to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the province.

The companies involved are SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency and two SaskTel subsidiaries.

“We were hopeful that cooler heads would prevail and that they [the province] would have brought fairness back to the table,” said Dave Kuntz, Unifor Local 1-S president.

“We had an open offer 24-7 that we were ready to negotiate, we wanted to negotiate, we wanted a deal, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

READ MORE: Impasse reached, Unifor set to strike against Saskatchewan Crowns

A work-to-rule campaign started on Sept. 30, with members refusing to work overtime and disregarding any of the company’s performance targets.

The workers, represented by Unifor, and the province failed to reach a tentative contract by midnight Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Picket lines went up at 7 a.m.

Unifor has been seeking wage increases of two per cent in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while the government has demanded wage freezes.

READ MORE: Sask. government responds to Unifor job action announcement

“We know the Crown is very profitable and turning a good revenue back into the coffers, for the highways, healthcare and all the good things the province provides,” Kuntz said.

“We know SaskTel, particularly, made $127.4 million last year. We’re saying these employees need to be treated fairly.”

Premier Scott Moe said his government “does not believe a general strike would be in the best interests of the Crown corporations or the best interest of the people employed by the Crown corporations.”

Sask. government responds to Unifor job action announcement
“We know that the executive at the Crown corporations want to settle, Sask. Party is not wanting to settle,” Kuntz said.

“We’re ready to talk so it’s about them getting back to the table and contacting us.”

Plans to maintain essential services by the Crowns have been reassured by Moe.

