14-year-old charged with assault of Peterborough police officer

A Peterborough teenager is facing an assault charge following an altercation with a police officer on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a 14-year-old girl at a youth home.

During their investigation, police allege the girl assaulted one of the officers.

The youth was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

