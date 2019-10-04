Menu

Crime

14-year-old charged with assault of Peterborough police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:32 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police allege a 14-year-old girl assaulted an officer responding to a report of a disturbance on Thursday. Global News File

A Peterborough teenager is facing an assault charge following an altercation with a police officer on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a 14-year-old girl at a youth home.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after Peterborough police seize opioids, pellet guns from downtown apartment

During their investigation, police allege the girl assaulted one of the officers.

The youth was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

TAGS
CrimeAssaultPeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceYouth Criminal Justice Actassault police officerassault peace officerPeterborough police officer assaultedPeterborough teen arrested
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.