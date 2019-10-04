Menu

Sports

New Jersey hosts season opener against Winnipeg

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2019 3:11 am

Winnipeg Jets (0-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils open the season at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

New Jersey finished 31-41-10 overall and 20-14-7 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Devils were called for 317 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season averaging 3.3 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
