Vancouver police looking for suspect who vandalized cruiser

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an alleged incident of vandalism involving a police cruiser parked on the Downtown Eastside.
The incident, which police said happened just after midnight on Sept. 30, was captured on surveillance video.
In the video, a person dressed all in black with a hood over their head can be seen approaching the vehicle parked outside the Chapel Arts Studio on Dunlevy Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street.
The person crouches next to the car’s front driver-side wheel and appears to either slash or deflate the tire, after which the front quarter of the car appears to sink,
The person then runs off into Oppenheimer park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
