Vancouver police looking for suspect who vandalized cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an alleged incident of vandalism involving a police cruiser parked on the Downtown Eastside.

The incident, which police said happened just after midnight on Sept. 30, was captured on surveillance video.

READ MORE: Vancouver police say officer hurt by distracted driver while ticketing another distracted driver

In the video, a person dressed all in black with a hood over their head can be seen approaching the vehicle parked outside the Chapel Arts Studio on Dunlevy Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street.

Vancouver Police are looking for witnesses after a patrol car was vandalized on Dunlevy Avenue shortly after midnight on September 30. Suspect was last seen running towards Oppenheimer Park. Anyone with information should call the police at 604-717-3321. #VPD pic.twitter.com/UUxAZZ5wBB — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 3, 2019

The person crouches next to the car’s front driver-side wheel and appears to either slash or deflate the tire, after which the front quarter of the car appears to sink,

The person then runs off into Oppenheimer park.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.