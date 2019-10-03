Simcoe County public schools to remain open amid potential looming CUPE strike

Send this page to someone via email

Public schools in Simcoe County will remain open amid a potential CUPE education workers strike, although the board says its staff are evaluating the strike’s potential impacts — which could, at some point, “include the decision to close all SCDSB schools.”

“We remain hopeful that a provincial contract can be negotiated,” the school board said in a statement.

“At this time, SCDSB schools will remain open to students and staff.”

CUPE has announced their intent to proceed with a provincial strike on Mon. Oct. 7. At this time, SCDSB schools will remain open. We will communicate directly with families and post on our website by 6 a.m. if a decision is made to close SCDSB schools. https://t.co/RO7s4BYOpB pic.twitter.com/kZZTU6AcFl — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) October 3, 2019

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, has announced its intention to proceed with a full strike in Ontario on Monday.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) says it will communicate directly with parents and guardians if a decision is made to close schools to students.

“Should the decision be made to close schools to students, before and after school programs in our buildings will not operate,” the school board said.

Maintenance workers and custodians are represented by CUPE under the SCDSB.

The board said any closures will be posted as a special alert by 6 a.m. on the day they begin.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said it’s not yet made a decision about whether schools will be open on Monday if a strike occurs.

On Sept 30 CUPE began job action in the form of work-to-rule across Ontario. In SMCDSB, CUPE represents our custodial staff. As a result of the withdrawal of some core services, our Board has made the decision to cancel all gym use permits effective Oct 2 until further notice. — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) October 2, 2019

“Student and staff safety is our top priority and so we must closely examine how we can ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone in our schools, in the absence of custodial staff,” Brian Beal, the SMCDSB’s education director, said in a letter addressed to parents and guardians on Thursday.

The SMCDSB said it’s encouraging parents and guardians to begin exploring alternate arrangements for their children next week.

“Please know we will communicate any decisions that will impact families as soon as humanly possible,” Beal continued in the letter.

The SMCDSB hopes it will have a decision as to whether schools will be closing by end of day Friday, Pauline Stevenson, the school board’s communications manager, told Global News.

“Student safety is the key consideration for us right now,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said about 200 of the school board’s employees are represented by CUPE.

Further negotiations are scheduled to begin between the union and the province on Friday afternoon.

— With files from Jessica Patton