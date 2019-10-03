City of Calgary offering deal on licensing, microchipping cats at special events

Send this page to someone via email

Cat owners looking to get their furry friends microchipped and licensed with the City of Calgary will have three opportunities to get a deal on those services in the coming months.

The city is hosting three licensing and microchipping events between now and the end of the year — with the first one set for this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, cat owners can get their pet microchipped for $7 with the purchase or renewal of a pet licence.

“A microchip serves as your pet’s permanent identification and substantially increases the likelihood that your pet will be returned to you if they get out and don’t have their collar and licence on,” the city said.

Licensing and microchipping for a spayed and neutered cat will be $25 plus GST and the cost will be $45 plus GST for unaltered cats. Cats have to be in a carrier.

The events are being held at the Animal Services Centre located at 2201 Portland St. S.E.

Licensing for spayed and neutered cats typically costs $40 and for unaltered cats it’s $65, according to the city’s website.