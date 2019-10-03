Menu

Crime

OPP RIDE check leads to impaired charges for Stirling-Rawdon man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 3:58 pm
OPP laid impaired driving charges during a RIDE check in Stirling-Rawdon on Wednesday night.
OPP laid impaired driving charges during a RIDE check in Stirling-Rawdon on Wednesday night. Global News

A man faces impaired driving charges following an OPP RIDE check in central Ontario on Wednesday.

Central Hastings OPP say that at around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check on West Front Street at Frankford Road in Stirling-Rawdon township, about 75 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Marmora man charged with impaired driving in Trent Hills crash: Northumberland OPP

Police say they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Aaron Bassett, 29, of Stirling-Rawdon, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 17.

Study casts doubt on impaired driving penalties
