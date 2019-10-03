OPP RIDE check leads to impaired charges for Stirling-Rawdon man

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges following an OPP RIDE check in central Ontario on Wednesday.

Central Hastings OPP say that at around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE check on West Front Street at Frankford Road in Stirling-Rawdon township, about 75 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Police say they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Aaron Bassett, 29, of Stirling-Rawdon, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 17.

