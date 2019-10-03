Does Canada’s assisted dying law need change? Federal leaders weigh in

Send this page to someone via email

Federal leaders weighed in on Canada’s medically assisted dying legislation on Wednesday, disagreeing on whether the law should be changed.

The discussion came up during the French-language leadership debate, weeks after a ruling by the Quebec Superior Court found that part of the country’s law is “unconstitutional.”

Quebec Justice Christine Baudouin ruled both the province’s and country’s laws on assisted dying were too restrictive and, therefore, discriminated against some who sought the procedure. She took aim at the Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be “reasonably foreseeable” before someone can be eligible for assisted death.

The condition has prevented some people from accessing the end-of-life procedure. She also invalidated a section of the Quebec law that says people must “be at the end of life.”

Following the debate, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters he would appeal the ruling so that the Supreme Court of Canada could provide certainty.

He said politicians all come to this issue with “a great degree of goodwill,” trying to form laws that are in line with court rulings but also protect vulnerable Canadians.

“I believe that the best thing to do is to get certainty so I would appeal to the Supreme Court so we can get the boundaries within which Parliament can legislate,” he said.

Scheer voted against the Liberal law that is currently in place.

However, Scheer’s promise to appeal the ruling is complicated by the deadline to appeal — which will have passed by the time Parliament reconvenes after the Oct. 21 election.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Wednesday night he would not appeal the ruling.

On Thursday, he told reporters that when the legislation was introduced three years ago, he knew various courts would rule on it and that Canadians’ views on the subject would evolve.

“We will move forward in a responsible way with legislation that responds to that,” he said.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh has been vocal in his disapproval of the current law. He said on Wednesday that the Quebec ruling is “yet another example” of how the law is flawed.

“The NDP will continue fighting for a [medical assistance in dying] legislation that respects charter rights and ensures Canadians can die with dignity, compassion and fairness and without excessive suffering,” he said.

Neither Trudeau nor Singh specified how exactly they would amend the law.

Meanwhile, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has said Quebec’s court was clear in the ruling and steps should be taken accordingly.

Global News reached out to the Green Party’s Elizabeth May on the issue but did not hear back by publication.

Canada’s assisted dying legislation has faced criticism since it was created, particularly over its “reasonably foreseeable” clause. The law is facing a similar court challenge from the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association.

The “reasonably foreseeable” requirement does not include specifics on time; instead, Health Canada describes it as “a period of time that is not too distant.”

“You do not need to have a fatal or terminal condition to be eligible for medical assistance in dying,” according to Health Canada. — With files from the Canadian Press