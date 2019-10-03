OPP investigate report of smeared feces in bank lobby in Delhi, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Norfolk County are investigating after someone reportedly smeared feces in the lobby of a local bank.

OPP say officers were called to a financial institution on Main Street in Delhi, Ont., just before noon on Monday.

Police say the incident took place sometime on Sunday, and officers are awaiting surveillance footage that they say captured the incident and the suspect on camera.

The OPP is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.

