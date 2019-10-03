Menu

Crime

OPP investigate report of smeared feces in bank lobby in Delhi, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 3, 2019 8:09 am
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a person reportedly smeared feces in the lobby of a bank in Delhi, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a person reportedly smeared feces in the lobby of a bank in Delhi, Ont. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Police in Norfolk County are investigating after someone reportedly smeared feces in the lobby of a local bank.

OPP say officers were called to a financial institution on Main Street in Delhi, Ont., just before noon on Monday.

Police say the incident took place sometime on Sunday, and officers are awaiting surveillance footage that they say captured the incident and the suspect on camera.

The OPP is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.

TAGS
BankCrimeDelhiDelhi bankDelhi bank smeared fecesNorfolk CountyOntario Provincial PoliceOPPSuspects
