Handgun seized in arrest of 2 men with gang ties after car crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are searching for a suspect after arresting two Surrey men with gang ties and seizing a handgun following a collision last week.

Police say gang enforcement units were patrolling the Newton area on Sept. 26 when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the 6200-block of 126 Street.

Officers watched the black Jeep Cherokee commit multiple traffic infractions before colliding with another vehicle at 128 Street and 64 Avenue, according to police.

The three occupants of the Jeep fled the scene on foot, but two were arrested by police after a brief chase. The third suspect was not located.

Police say a search of the suspect vehicle found a loaded handgun, which was seized.

Surrey resident Gurpreet Multani, 24, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, obstruction of a police officer and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Jaskaran Johal, a 21-year-old Surrey resident, is facing numerous charges including possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstruction of a police officer.

Police say both men have links to the Brothers Keepers crime group, which is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. The suspects are known to police and remain in custody.

Court records show Johal is also facing three charges of assault, including assault with a weapon, connected to an incident in April of this year.

Police say the arrests are the positive results of “targeted enforcement” like patrols in high-crime areas, which is a key Surrey RCMP anti-gang strategy.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.