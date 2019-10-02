More strange holes in the clouds spotted over the South Coast — what are they?

Send this page to someone via email

Several strange holes were spotted in the clouds Tuesday morning by Global News viewers.

Fallstreak hole spotted over Sechelt on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Photo by Lynne Dunham Lynne Dunham

They’re called fallstreak holes, and it’s not the first we’ve seen them over the South Coast — nor will it be the last.

These holes form in certain types of clouds, altocumulus or cirrostratus, and on Tuesday we had both over the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Fallstreak hole spotted over Victoria on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Photo by Helen Malcolm Helen Malcolm

The holes are created when a portion of the water in the cloud layer has dropped below freezing but hasn’t yet frozen into ice crystals. This water is said to be in a supercooled state.

The reason it hasn’t frozen is a lack of “ice nuclei”: tiny particles onto which ice crystals can begin to form.

But once just one ice crystal forms, a domino effect called the Bergeron Process takes place, and all of the supercooled droplets freeze quickly.

Fallstreak hole spotted over Gibsons. Photo by Chris Bradley Chris Bradley

These ice crystals then fall, creating the wispy part of the fallstreak hole. But they aren’t able to fall very far, instead melting and evaporating quite quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

The hole is formed by both the loss of water in the cloud by ice crystals falling and another result of the Bergeron Process which causes the rest of the water in the cloud to evaporate.

Continue to send your weather-related photos to weatherwindow@globalnews.ca.