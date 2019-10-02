Vehicle that allegedly hit cyclist in St. Catharines located, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines say they have located a vehicle they believe hit a cyclist and left him with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a collision call early on Tuesday around 12:10 a.m. on Welland Avenue, east of Grantham Avenue.

Officers located a 51-year-old male cyclist with serious injuries upon arrival. He was transported to hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle, a white Lexus, failed to remain at the scene and fled. At the time it was seen travelling westbound on Welland Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police said Wednesday they had located the vehicle abandoned, but did not say where. No charges have been laid yet but the investigation remains active, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 5500.

