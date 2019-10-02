Menu

Crime

Vehicle that allegedly hit cyclist in St. Catharines located, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:48 pm
Niagara Police say they are still investigating a hit and run which sent a cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries. .
Niagara Police say they are still investigating a hit and run which sent a cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catharines say they have located a vehicle they believe hit a cyclist and left him with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a collision call early on Tuesday around 12:10 a.m. on Welland Avenue, east of Grantham Avenue.

Officers located a 51-year-old male cyclist with serious injuries upon arrival. He was transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Two young children in hospital after serious ATV crash in rural Niagara

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle, a white Lexus, failed to remain at the scene and fled. At the time it was seen travelling westbound on Welland Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police said Wednesday they had located the vehicle abandoned, but did not say where. No charges have been laid yet but the investigation remains active, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 5500.

WATCH: Durham police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pickering

Durham police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pickering
Durham police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pickering
