Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Saskatchewan weather outlook

Seasonal temperatures move back in for the first weekend in October.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies across much of the province Wednesday.

Temperatures still below seasonal in the mid-to-low single digits.

Thursday

An overcast start to the day for much of central and southern Saskatchewan Thursday, but the clouds will burn off by the afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies.

Expect a pretty breezy day with gusts in the 30-50 km/h range.

Wind gusts in the 30-50 km/h range Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures start to climb back into double-digits for much of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Weekend outlook

Expect an overcast Friday across Saskatchewan with some scattered pockets of rain in parts of the province.

Scattered pockets of rain expected in parts of the province Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Regina and Saskatoon could see some lingering showers early Saturday morning before things eventually clear up.

Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures climb into the mid-teens.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for October 2, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Story continues below advertisement

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for October 2, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 2 was taken by Leo Johnston at Anglin Lake.

The October 2 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Leo Johnston at Anglin Lake. Leo Johnston / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

Story continues below advertisement

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.