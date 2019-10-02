Saskatchewan weather outlook
Seasonal temperatures move back in for the first weekend in October.
Wednesday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies across much of the province Wednesday.
Temperatures still below seasonal in the mid-to-low single digits.
Thursday
An overcast start to the day for much of central and southern Saskatchewan Thursday, but the clouds will burn off by the afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies.
Expect a pretty breezy day with gusts in the 30-50 km/h range.
Temperatures start to climb back into double-digits for much of the province.
Weekend outlook
Expect an overcast Friday across Saskatchewan with some scattered pockets of rain in parts of the province.
Regina and Saskatoon could see some lingering showers early Saturday morning before things eventually clear up.
Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures climb into the mid-teens.
The Your Saskatchewan photo for October 2 was taken by Leo Johnston at Anglin Lake.
