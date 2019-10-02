Menu

Canada

Boy seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Battleford: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 1:41 pm
Two charged after RCMP seize marijuana, cash in North Battleford, Sask, drug bust.
A teen was hospitalized for severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Battleford, Sask. File / Global News

A teen was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 on Wednesday, according to Battlefords RCMP.

The pedestrian collision occurred at 1 a.m. where Highways 16 and 4 merge prior to the bridge over the North Saskatchewan River, police said.

READ MORE: 2-vehicle crash south of Lloydminster closes Highway 17

Investigators determined the driver of the involved vehicle stopped to render assistance and called 911, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was provided medical treatment by Battlefords EMS and North Battleford Fire Department before being taken to Battlefords Union Hospital.

His injuries were severe which resulted in STARS air ambulance transferring the boy to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for further treatment.

READ MORE: Semi-pedestrian collision in Stoughton, Sask. leaves woman dead

The collision is still under investigation, police said.

RCMP said the driver was sober at the time of the crash.

