‘We’re on a path to yes’: Pelosi says progress made on CUSMA trade deal

Democrats are “on a path” to securing congressional approval on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal, according to U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We are making progress on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.

“When we can arrive at a place where not only do we have our issues addressed but that we have enforceability that will make it real for America’s families and farmers, then we can go down that path.”

However, she stressed that more work is left to do.

“We’re on a path to yes, as far as the trade agreement is concerned. At some point it’s either yes or no – we either have enforceability or we don’t – but I’m hopeful that we will and I’m hopeful that it will be soon,” she said.

The trade deal, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada last year. For it to pass, it must be ratified by lawmakers in all three countries.

So far, only Mexico has done so. Canada has said it wants to synchronize its moves with the U.S.

The Trump administration has been pressuring U.S. Congress to pass the bill, but lawmakers have demanded amendments before they seal the deal. Democrats have raised concerns about labour and environmental obligations.

The two sides of the house have been at odds over the trade pact, but Pelosi reiterated Wednesday that they’re working in good faith.

“We have a good working relationship,” she said.

“Believe me, the quiet you hear is progress. We go back and forth and over this.” Tweet This

Pelosi said they’re “trying to find common ground” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last week, she dispelled worries that an impeachment inquiry into the president would delay approval of the deal.

She has not said when she thought a vote could be held for the deal, which would still need approval from U.S. and Canadian legislators.

The passage of the bill in the U.S. is likely to become more difficult as campaigns for the 2020 presidential election pick up.

Trump has expressed worry that the passage of the agreement could get less likely with time, alluding to the forthcoming election – “It gets more and more political because we get closer and closer to the election,” he said in the past.

Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he is confident the pact will come up for a vote and will pass.

Speaking in front of reporters, Trump told Lighthizer that he knows “these people” better, referring to Democrats.

— With files from Reuters