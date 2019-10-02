Trial of woman charged in London, Ont., gas explosion held over until Nov. 6

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a woman facing charges in connection with a London, Ont., gas explosion that happened in mid-August is being put on hold until Nov. 6.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, made her first physical appearance in a London courthouse on Wednesday following an earlier court date that saw no sign of the accused.

The Kitchener woman faces a dozen charges after a house-levelling blast on Woodman Avenue left a tragic mark on the east-end neighbourhood.

Eight of the charges laid against Leis are related to impaired driving.

A brief appearance from Daniella Leis today. Her case is adjourned until Nov. 6. No comments to media as she left the courthouse this morning. The 23-year-old faces a slew of charges following a mid-August gas explosion in Old East Village

The first court appearance in the case took place on Sept. 4 and saw no sign of Leis or her lawyer. Leis was instead represented by an agent from her lawyer’s office named Alex Dobson.

On Wednesday, however, Leis appeared in court to hear a reading of the Highway Traffic Act, and she was informed that she will not be able to drive a motor vehicle.

An adjournment request from Richard Braiden, Leis’ lawyer, was approved and will see the case held over until Nov. 6.

The delay is intended to allow the lawyer to receive and review the disclosure surrounding Leis’ case, Braiden told court.

Leis’ charges stem from an incident that took place in the late hours of Aug. 14 when London police were called to 450 Woodman Ave., a home that sits in the heart of the city’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

Police say a vehicle had slammed into the home and struck a gas line, which reportedly caused a natural gas leak.

The leak led to an explosion that damaged several homes, sent seven people — including six first responders — to hospital and forced the evacuation of nearly 100 homes.

