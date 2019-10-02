WWII plane crashes at airport in Connecticut

Crews are battling an active fire at the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a plane crashed Wednesday morning.

The airport confirmed in a tweet that a Collings Foundation Second World War aircraft was involved in an accident.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the vintage Boeing B-17 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while it was attempting to land just after 10 a.m.

“Officials have closed Bradley International airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport,” the statement reads.

#FAA Statement on Boeing B-17 incident at @Bradley_Airport. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mPKInVQJ5O — The FAA (@FAANews) October 2, 2019

The airport says fire and rescue operations are underway.

Connecticut state police say they are investigating the crash.

According to the FAA, the aircraft is civilian-registered and is not flown by the military.

The aircraft is one of five vintage fighter planes on display at the airport as part of a travelling exhibit honouring Second World War veterans.

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

In a tweet Wednesday, Conn., Gov. Ned Lamont said his “prayers are with everyone who was on board.”

“Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft,” he wrote.

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

