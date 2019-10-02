World
WWII plane crashes at airport in Connecticut

Crews are battling an active fire at the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

IAFF Local S15 / Twitter
Crews are battling an active fire at the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a plane crashed Wednesday morning.

The airport confirmed in a tweet that a Collings Foundation Second World War aircraft was involved in an accident.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the vintage Boeing B-17 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while it was attempting to land just after 10 a.m.

“Officials have closed Bradley International airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport,” the statement reads.

The airport says fire and rescue operations are underway.

Connecticut state police say they are investigating the crash.

According to the FAA, the aircraft is civilian-registered and is not flown by the military.

The aircraft is one of five vintage fighter planes on display at the airport as part of a travelling exhibit honouring Second World War veterans.

In a tweet Wednesday, Conn., Gov. Ned Lamont said his “prayers are with everyone who was on board.”

“Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft,” he wrote.

-More to come.

