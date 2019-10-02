Toronto Maple Leafs take on Ottawa Senators to open new season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena to open the new hockey season on Wednesday.

The Leafs are reportedly set to announce the team’s new captain prior to puck drop. Among the favourites for the coveted position are stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Morgan Reilly.

Toronto begins the season fielding a team with 13-plus new players on the roster, with Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown being traded in the offseason, as well as Ron Hainsey and Patrick Marleau.

Matthews, Tavares, Mitch Marner, Rielly and Frederik Andersen remain firmly entrenched in their starring roles.

Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott remain sidelined due to injury.

“We’ve got a lot of new players, lots of new guys,” Matthews said Tuesday. “We have a new look to the team, I guess you could say, but every year you come in and there’s new faces, new guys that add different things to the squad.

“Everybody’s pretty excited to finally get going.”

Expectations for playoff success is at an all-time high for the leafs as the team has been bounced from the playoffs in the first round of the playoffs the last two season by the Boston Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

—With files from The Canadian Press