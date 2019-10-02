Waterloo police search for missing man near Speedsville Road

Waterloo Regional Police are conducting a search near Speedsville Road for Scott Woodley, who was reported missing last February.

“Members of our public safety unit, our emergency response team along with the assistance of canine are conducting the search today,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Police say that a comprehensive ground search will be taking place in a wooded area just south of Highway 401 throughout the day.

“He was known to camp there and we received information that he was last seen in that general area which has prompted a second comprehensive ground search,” Dietrich said.

The 57-year-old man was reported missing by his family on Feb. 10, 2018 but Woodley was last seen by police on Simcoe Street in April 2014.

He is described as being is 5’7”, around 150 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police also conducted a search for Woodley in May in an area which stretched from Industrial Road to the Speed River and between Highway 401 and Eagle Street.

They say that helped lead them to Wednesday’s effort.

Dietrich said that the previous search “led to new information being brought forward which prompted the second comprehensive ground search.”

She says police do not believe that foul play is involved although “an investigation of this nature is never concluded until the person is located or their whereabouts are known.”