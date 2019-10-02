Guelph police issue over 100 summonses, arrest 12 during Homecoming

Guelph police say officers responded to over 200 calls and arrested 12 people during Homecoming celebrations on Saturday.

Extra officers and support staff were called in and deployed across the city with a particular focus on Chancellors Way, where there was a large gathering of an estimated 7,000 people.

That crowd size appears to be up from the estimated 5,000 people who attended the unsanctioned street party last year.

Police arrested 10 people for public intoxication along with two people for impaired driving at RIDE checks setup around Guelph. There were also three three-day license suspensions issued.

Police said officers also issued over 100 summonses for offences including jaywalking and public urination, but most tickets were for open alcohol.

Unlike years past, those who received a ticket will now have to make a court appearance to either plead guilty or dispute the charge.

"It's a bit of an inconvenience, so it's another reason to go have fun but do it in a safe manner," Sgt. Arif Hasham said in an interview ahead of Homecoming.

“It’s a bit of an inconvenience, so it’s another reason to go have fun but do it in a safe manner,” Sgt. Arif Hasham said in an interview ahead of Homecoming.

The 200 calls police responded to on Saturday appear to be down from the 586 calls during last year’s Homecoming celebrations.

The total policing costs will be presented to the Guelph Police Services Board at a later date.

University of Guelph students and Alumni come together to pick up trash and keep our community clean. #Homecoming2019 #GryphonPride pic.twitter.com/3Wxi45rEUL — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) September 28, 2019