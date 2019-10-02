Man dies after truck crashes in Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes Police

Police say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Lindsay on Tuesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say emergency responders were called to a crash on River Road in Lindsay around 11:30 p.m.

Police determined the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The lone occupant – a 57-year-old man – was found deceased at the scene, police said.

The service’s forensic identification unit along with the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s technical collision investigation unit attended the scene to investigate the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said Wednesday morning.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

