Hamilton police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Secora Hunt, 12, was last seen on Oct. 1 at 2:25 p.m. in the area of Cannon Street East and Sanford Avenue North, according to police.

She is described as five feet one inch tall with long brown hair tied back in a bun. Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black-and-white Jordan shoes and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-2963.