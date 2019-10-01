World
October 1, 2019 11:19 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 11:22 pm

Woman climbs over lion exhibit barrier in video taken at NYC zoo

By Staff The Associated Press

A woman jumps over the safety fence into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in New York City.

Screenshot pulled from Instagram via @realsobrino
A A

Zoo officials say a woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.

The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man climbs fence, spanks hippo at Los Angeles Zoo

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

READ MORE: 2-year-old girl hospitalized after being bitten by bear at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrier
Bronx Zoo
Bronx Zoo New York Barrier hopped
NYC Lion
NYC Zoo
Woman climbs over lion barrier at New York City Zoo
Woman Hops fence Bronx Zoo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.