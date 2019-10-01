Woman climbs over lion exhibit barrier in video taken at NYC zoo
Zoo officials say a woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.
The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.
The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.
Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.
The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”
