Quebec public health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Montreal airport

Public health authorities in Quebec have declared another case of measles in Montreal.

The case was flagged to Montreal’s public health department on Monday.

The person boarded a domestic flight on Sept. 20 and visited several public places in the days that followed, according to authorities.

Health officials said people who were at the following places at these times may have been exposed to measles:

Air Canada flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal and the domestic arrival zone at the Montreal Trudeau Airport between 12:05 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Maxi at 12780 Sherbrooke St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles between 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Mikes at 12500 Shebrooke St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Canadian Tire at 3500 du Tricentaire Blvd. in Pointe-aux-Trembles between 10 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 23.

IGA at 7975 Hochelaga St. in Montreal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Best Western Plus at Hotel le Prestige at 12555 Sherbrooke St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles between 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Couche-Tard at 12044 Sherbrooke St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles between 3 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The full list of locations can be found on the city’s public health department’s website.

For those who may have been exposed to the infectious disease, they are asked to be on the lookout for any symptoms of measles.

Public health officials said those who are not protected against measles (the only ways to be protected is to have either have contracted it or been vaccinated) should be vaccinated. The vaccine is free, safe and available at the CLSC.

Measles is highly contagious and can be deadly. It is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The infectious disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough, white spots in the mouth and red or watery eyes. Complications include severe respiratory infections, blindness and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

