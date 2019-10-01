Saskatoon restaurant cracks top-50 list for best in Canada for vegetarians

Saskatoon’s Hearth Restaurant made a list of 50 “best restaurants for vegetarians” in Canada.

OpenTable released its 2019 list — culled from over 500,000 verified diner reviews of more than 3,000 Canadian eateries that cater to meatless dietary preferences — on Oct. 1.

The lone Saskatoon restaurant that made the cut is located at 2404 Melrose Ave. in the Avalon neighbourhood.

“Hearth is our vision of a comfortable atmosphere that accommodates everything from solo dining at the bar, to an intimate date night, to a cocktail fuelled multi-coursed birthday get-together,” according to Hearth’s website.

“‘Home is where the Hearth is’ is a cliche, but we truly believe it.”

With 22 restaurants on the top-50 list, Toronto took the cake this year followed by Vancouver and Montreal with six. No other restaurant in Saskatchewan was listed.

The list was created using reviews collected between Aug. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019. OpenTable said qualifying restaurants were scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning “good vegetarian options,” “vegetarian options,” or “vegan.”

According to data from OpenTable, interest in plant-based diets has become more prevalent today with reviews increasing by 200 per cent since 2017.

“There’s no doubt that plant-based dining is a trend as we’re seeing increasing interest in vegetarian menu options from our diners,” OpenTable chief dining officer Caroline Potter said in a press release.

“In [honour] of World Vegetarian Day, we thought it was a great moment to celebrate this change in dietary habits by spotlighting restaurants that serve up dining experiences guaranteed to satisfy any plant-based diet or omnivore appetite.”

OpenTable is a San Francisco-based provider of online restaurant reservations.