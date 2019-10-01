Parents charged after toddler found alone in vehicle outside Edmonton casino

Two people have been charged after an 18-month-old child was left alone in a vehicle parked outside an Edmonton casino on Monday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., police were called to Pure Casino Edmonton, located on Argyll Road near 70 Street.

Security personnel from the casino discovered the child in the vehicle in medical distress, police said in a media release Tuesday. The windows of the vehicle were left open about three-quarters of the way, which allowed staff members to access the “cold child,” police said.

Officers believe the child was alone in the vehicle for about an hour. Members of the EPS Child at Risk Response Team (CARRT) were also called to the scene.

Police said the child’s parents were found inside the casino. They have since been charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention and abandonment of a child. The parents’ names were not released.