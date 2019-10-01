$10K worth of copper wire stolen in Guelph during overnight theft: police

Police say $10,000 worth of copper wire went missing overnight in Guelph.

A thief or thieves, police explain, cut their way into a fenced-in area behind a plaza at 20 Woodlawn Rd. East.

Once they got behind the fence, the suspects removed wire, including some that had been installed into the roof of the building.

Police say the wires were not live at the time they were removed.

