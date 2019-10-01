$10K worth of copper wire stolen in Guelph during overnight theft: police

Police say $10,000 worth of copper wire went missing overnight in Guelph.
A thief or thieves, police explain, cut their way into a fenced-in area behind a plaza at 20 Woodlawn Rd. East.
READ MORE: Guelph police sniff out ‘freshly burnt’ cannabis, lay trafficking charge
Once they got behind the fence, the suspects removed wire, including some that had been installed into the roof of the building.
Police say the wires were not live at the time they were removed.
WATCH: (July 4, 2017) Crime Stoppers on copper wire theft
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.