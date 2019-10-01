40-year-old man arrested in connection with park sexual assault: London police

London police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the summer at a park.

According to officials, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man on July 26, 2019 around 7 p.m., when she was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road.

Police believe the man approached the victim riding a bicycle and allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing westbound through the park.

On August 2, 2019, London police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

He was described as a black man with a medium, athletic build, between 35-45 years of age, and approximately five-feet-10-inches in height, with a black goatee and very white teeth.

Police announced on Tuesday that an arrest has been made, and 40-year-old Abby Mohamed Abdi is now charged with sexual assault.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

