Police issue sketch of suspect in south London sexual assault

London police have released a composite sketch of the suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault reported in the city’s south end White Oaks neighbourhood.

The search stems from an incident that police say took place late last month.

According to police, a woman in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue, south of Bradley Avenue, was “grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by an unknown man who then sexually assaulted her” at roughly 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Police say the suspect fled when a vehicle approached the area.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early- to mid-30s with a muscular build, roughly five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with brown hair styled in a brush cut and clean-shaven. Police say he had a large tattoo on his right upper arm.

A composite sketch has since been released and investigators hope someone will be able to recognize the person it depicts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).