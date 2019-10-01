Changes to allow off-road vehicle use in two Nova Scotia protected areas

Proposed amendments to Nova Scotia’s Wilderness Areas Protection Act would allow limited use by off-highway vehicles on two established connector trails.

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says the changes would allow him to authorize all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile usage on the Grand Lake-Ross Lake connector trail in the Ogden Round Lake Wilderness area in Guysborough County.

READ MORE: Public discussion about off-highway vehicle use gets heated in Lethbridge

It would also allow their use on the Dominique Meadow Brook-Fountain Lake Connector Trail in the Portapique River Wilderness Area in Cumberland and Colchester counties.

Under the changes, the minister must also enter into a trial management agreement with off-road vehicle organizations to ensure safety conditions are met.

Wilson says the changes won’t affect the level of protection in designated wilderness areas.

READ MORE: Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

Currently, the province has about 120 kilometres of designated off-highway connector trails within its wilderness areas.

The proposed law change comes a day after Wilson announced the protection of 17 new areas of land including four wilderness areas, 10 nature reserves and three provincial parks.