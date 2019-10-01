Psychotherapist charged in alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl: Toronto police

Toronto police say a psychotherapist has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on numerous occasions.

Police said the girl was a client of 31-year-old Michael Mazo, a psychotherapist at East Metro Youth Service on Markham Road, between February 2017 and August 2019.

Investigators said Mazo is believed to have worked at East Metro Youth Service from January 2015 to May 2019, as well as providing private psychotherapy services at All of You Wellness Centre on Wellesley Avenue.

Police said the accused allegedly communicated with the victim in person and on social media platforms.

Mazo was arrested on Wednesday and is facing two charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

