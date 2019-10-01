Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London and much of southwestern Ontario.

The national weather agency says residents can expect the possibility of severe thunderstorms with local damaging wind gusts in the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.

The storm is expected to move southeast across southern Ontario.

The thunderstorms are expected to come ahead of a cold front in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

There is the possibility of torrential downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and risk for an isolated tornado.

Residents are advised to be cautious because strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.