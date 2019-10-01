Habs send Poehling to AHL

BROSSARD, Que. – Highly-regarded Montreal Canadiens prospect Ryan Poehling will start the season in the American Hockey League.

The Canadiens have sent their first-round pick from 2017 (25th overall) to their AHL affiliate in Laval, Que.

Poehling suffered a concussion in a pre-season game against the Florida Panthers in Bathurst, N.B., on Sept. 18 and did not play for the rest of the exhibition schedule.

Poehling, 20, had a hat trick in his first and only NHL game to date, last year’s season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The American-born centre played the last three years at St. Cloud State in the NCAA.

