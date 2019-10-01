Real estate listing boasts 4 beds, 1 bath — and a creepy ‘Scream’ character

A Century 21 real estate listing for a family home in Michigan is really getting into the spooky spirit.

The US$105,000 home comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and, according to some interior photographs, a special guest: horror movie character Ghostface from Scream.

The listing, which went live on Friday, got attention for its photos from inside the home, which feature the white-masked and darkly dressed character roaming about the rooms.

READ MORE: ‘It broke our spirit’ — Well-known home done with decorations after theft spree

In one image, Ghostface can be seen hiding behind the curtains in the living room, while in another, he’s posted up at the kitchen counter, cutting into an orange pumpkin.

Making nightmares come true, he’s also pictured peeking out from one of the bedroom’s closets.

Pittsburgh broadcast station WTAE4 reports the masked man is actually James Pyle, the listing agent, while photographer Bradley Johnson snapped the pictures.

WATCH: Calgary’s ‘Panamount Panic’ haunted house shut down by the city after complaint

If their plan was to get the listing widely viewed, it seems they have succeeded.

“My goal was 1,000 views,” Pyle told the station. “I just wanted people to take a look at the listing and smile, laugh and have fun with it. The reaction has been a lot of fun.”

In the three days the listing has been up, it’s already garnered more than 20,000 views, far surpassing Pyle’s goal, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Because his favourite holiday is Halloween, Pyle says he had had this idea on the back burner for a while. Johnson swooped in with the final call, suggesting Ghostface as the perfect costume.

READ MORE: Calgary man collects Halloween costumes for struggling families — ‘Times are tough’

As it turns out, the Wilson family, who is selling the home, trusted Pyle fully.

“I think James is a genius,” homeowner Diane Wilson said. “I told him: ‘Whatever you want to do is good with me.'”

According to the Lansing State Journal, it was Pyle’s first time dressing up to promote a listing in the 15 years he’s been in the business.

Of course, an early October listing was the perfect opportunity.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca