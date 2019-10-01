Man charged following reported break and enter at Cobourg marina storage compound

A man has been charged following a reported break and enter at the Cobourg Marina on Monday night.

Around 8:05 p.m., the Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to the marina’s storage compound following a report that its barbed-wire fencing had been cut and someone had entered the facility.

Police say officers reviewed closed-circuit television and identified a suspect.

Around 10:05 p.m., officers located the suspect.

Dylan Campbell, 22, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with break and enter and committing mischief.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

