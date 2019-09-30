Toronto police sergeant charged after person allegedly pepper sprayed in Halton Hills

Halton Regional Police say a 49-year-old man, who is employed as a sergeant with Toronto police, has been charged after someone was allegedly pepper sprayed at a Halton Hills property.

Police said in a statement released Monday evening that the incident happened at a Croatian centre on Saturday. The statement said officers were called for “an incident involving an altercation between two parties.”

“During the altercation one party deployed pepper spray towards the second party,” police said in the brief statement.

Officers said Doodnath Churkoo, a Brampton resident, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed the accused is a 53 Division sergeant and has been an officer for more than 23 years.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the charges, but said in a statement that Churkoo was suspended.

He also said the Toronto police professional standards unit is investigating the incident.