Hamilton police investigating potential assaults at Bernier event including ‘senior with a walker’ incident

Hamilton Police say they are collecting a number of videos connected to protests outside of an event involving People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier.

Investigators say they will be “reviewing video and speaking to witnesses” to determine if any criminal charges should be laid after actions out front of Mohawk College on Sunday.

Four arrests were made for breach of the peace and removed from the scene by officers, say police.

The four were later released unconditionally.

An incident of interest to Hamilton police is one where a senior with a walker was obstructed from entering the Bernier speaking event by counter-protesters.

Investigators say the incident was “out of view” from officers and once they became aware of it, officers intervened and escorted the woman and her companion into the venue.

Police estimate about 100 protesters showed up out front of the McIntyre Performing Arts Centre on Fennell Ave. West, however, no injuries were reported.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or recorded any similar actions during the event to reach out to investigators at (905) 546-8966.