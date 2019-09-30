Brooklin Legion unveils new cenotaph honouring veterans

After several years of fundraising, the Royal Canadian Legion in Brooklin unveiled its cenotaph Sunday.

The monument will have an important role to play not just for local veterans but for the public as well.

Stephen Cosgrove is a veteran of the Second World War who joined the army when he was 18-years-old. He hasn’t worn his uniform much since he served, but Sunday was a special occasion.

“Now we have a place to come if we want to and say thanks to our boys who never came home,” said Cosgrove.

Cosgrove helped members of the Brooklin Royal Canadian Legion unveil the community’s cenotaph, and it came with mixed emotions for the 93-year-old, who says the war still feels like yesterday.

“I’m sad when I think of all the guys that I served with that never came home,” said Cosgrove.

“It’s a recognition of all the people who gave their lives for us so that we can walk around and do the things we do,” said Bert Harding, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 152.

It took Branch 152 about two years to raise the $75,000 needed for the cenotaph.

For the past several decades, the Brooklin Legion held its annual Remembrance Day ceremony outside Luther Vipond Memorial Arena.

But with changes expected because of the expansion of Highway 7, the cenotaph was erected at the Brooklin Community Centre and Library, a hub for the town.

“It is within marching distance of the Legion and it just means so much, not only to me but this whole community,” said Harding.

“All of our residents and there’s a lot coming in the future can see this and reflect and that’s what matters because we’re really so fortunate in this country,” said Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell.

Bill Windrem, like so many others in the community, donated to the campaign. He didn’t want to miss the dedication ceremony.

“Those that gave their lives, the ultimate sacrifice, what they get to miss and this is just a great honour for them .. for us to honour them,” said Windrem.

Cosgrove knows he won’t be around forever but hopes the cenotaph will be.

The Brooklin Legion will hold it’s first Remembrance Day ceremony at the new cenotaph in November and a large crowd is expected.