Portage la Prairie man attacked with axe

RCMP are investigating after a man was attacked with an axe in Portage la Prairie over the weekend.

Police say the victim and another man were walking down Saskatchewan Avenue when they were approached by three suspects around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

One of the suspects hit the victim, a 20-year-old man from Portage, with an axe.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three suspects are described as tall and in their 20’s, tall. All three were were dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Police say the suspect with the axe had some facial hair, possibly a chin beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

