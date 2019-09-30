Burning garbage truck pulls up to Kelowna fire hall

If your vehicle is on fire, it’s always better to have help close at hand.

That was the case of a Kelowna garbage truck driver on Monday morning.

A small fire started in the back of the truck where the garbage is stored.

Luckily the truck was in the area of Kelowna’s main fire hall on Enterprise Way and was able to pull into the yard so firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

While it is unclear what caused the fire, these types of fires can be caused by burning matter being left in the trash.

No one was hurt and the truck was not seriously damaged in the incident.