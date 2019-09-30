Traffic
2 kids hospitalized after early morning crash

A boy and a girl are still in hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. near Portage Avenue and School Road.

The two victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the car remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

