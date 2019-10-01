Las Vegas Denny’s employees help feed man with disability

An act of kindness by two Denny’s employees proves Las Vegas isn’t just a city for sinning.

Over the weekend, Cady Danell was enjoying a meal with her fiancé after wrapping up their bachelor and bachelorette parties. When the couple walked into the Denny’s on South Las Vegas Boulevard, they saw an employee at the restaurant helping a man with a disability eat his meal.

Danell took to Facebook to share a series of photos of two employees at the restaurant interacting with the man, who uses a wheelchair.

In one photo, a woman can be seen giving him a forkful of food. In another, the restaurant’s manager appears to be communicating with the man by pointing at a word board.

A longtime employee at the Denny’s on South Las Vegas Boulevard confirmed to Global News that the man, whose first name is Steve, has been a patron of the restaurant for many years.

“My heart burst open with happiness as I watched,” Danell wrote on Facebook afterwards.

“Tears of joy came down my face as I watched her feed him in between still providing excellent service to us & other customers. They shared conversation and laughter.

“I am beyond amazed at the selflessness and compassion they showed this man.”

Though its nickname is Sin City, Las Vegas has its share of viral stories highlighting the kindness of local residents.

In July, a social media post about a seven-year-old boy with autism who flew from Las Vegas to Portland, Ore., on his own went viral after the boy’s seatmate befriended him during the flight.

Speaking to local broadcast station KATU, the boy’s mom, Alexa Bjornson, said she was worried about her son being on a plane by himself.

“I thought, ‘How do I make it so whoever’s sitting next to him won’t look at him as a burden, but more of I can help this kiddo get through the day?’” she told KATU.

Bjornson told the station that she wrote a note explaining the situation and included a $10 bill to give to her son’s seat neighbour. But as it turns out, no note was needed — Bjornson’s son disembarked in Portland with a new friend in passenger Ben Pedraza.

“We were cracking jokes, and after a while, he asked me to quit making dad jokes,” Pedraza told KATU.

The pair took a photo together to show the boy’s mom, and Pedraza reportedly donated the money from the boy’s note to the Autism Society in his name.

