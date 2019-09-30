Judge orders stay of proceedings in Frank Zampino trial

A judge has ordered a stay of proceedings in the court case of Frank Zampino, the former president of the executive committee of the City of Montreal.

He will not have to stand trial.

In a judgment released Monday morning, Justice Joëlle Roy of the Court of Quebec ruled that Zampino’s constitutional rights were violated during the police investigation, including wiretaps carried out in a process that was “intrusive and abusive.”

The judge struck down the wiretap warrant, finding that it was obtained in a way that contravenes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Zampino, then-mayor Gérald Tremblay’s right-hand man, was notably accused of fraud and breach of trust.

He was facing trial for his alleged role in a municipal contracting scheme in exchange for political financing.

Police officers from Quebec’s anti-corruption unit (UPAC) has also intercepted telephone conversations that Zampino had with his lawyers.