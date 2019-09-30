Crime
Man in hospital following stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

Greg Davis

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday evening.

Peterborough Police Service say around 7 p.m., officers and paramedics were called to the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets for reports of a man with a stab wound.

Police told Global News Peterborough on Sunday that a 35-year-old man was found near the train tracks. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and remains in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

The scene was cleared around 9:15 p.m.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

