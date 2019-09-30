Man in hospital following stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police
One man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Saturday evening, according to police.
Peterborough Police Service say around 7 p.m., officers and paramedics were called to the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets for reports of a man with a stab wound.
READ MORE: Whitby man arrested in connection to shooting in Lindsay — police
Police told Global News Peterborough on Sunday that a 35-year-old man was found near the train tracks. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and remains in stable condition.
Peterborough police continue to hold a scene in the area of Aylmer and Dalhousie Streets #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Gy1dCQDw5z
— Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 29, 2019
There are no suspects at this time, police said.
The scene was cleared around 9:15 p.m.
More information is expected to be released Monday.
WATCH (Sept. 15): Police investigate stabbing in downtown Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.