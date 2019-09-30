Report from Quebec inquiry on Indigenous treatment to be released

A Quebec inquiry into relations between Indigenous communities and public services in the province will submit its final report Monday.

The Viens Commission, presided over by retired Quebec Superior Court justice Jacques Viens, will release its final report in Val d’Or, Que.

The inquiry, announced in December 2016, was mandated to look into the way Indigenous people are treated by the police, the province’s youth protection agency, the public health department as well as the justice and correctional systems.

While it primarily sat in the Abitibi region, the inquiry ended up travelling to other parts of the province to hear from participants and wrapped up hearings last December.

The report had initially been scheduled to be released Friday, but the date was changed after complaints from Indigenous leaders that releasing it on the same day as a massive climate march that drew hundreds of thousands in Montreal would have been akin to burying the report.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Sylvie D’Amours said last week it was mutually decided the report would be released Monday and she says she will welcome the report with openness and interest.