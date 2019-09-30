Man found dead in east end is Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2019: police

Hamilton police’s major crime unit says it is investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2019 after officers found a deceased man in the east end on Sunday night.

Officers say they were called to a residence at 555 Queenston Rd. at 10 p.m. after a report of a medical incident.

Upon arrival, police say officers located a deceased man and determined his death was suspicious.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to detectives at 905-546-4129.

Information can also be directed anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at Crime Stoppers Hamilton.

