September 30, 2019 7:46 am

Man found dead in east end is Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2019: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police say officers are investigating the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Hamilton police’s major crime unit says it is investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2019 after officers found a deceased man in the east end on Sunday night.

Officers say they were called to a residence at 555 Queenston Rd. at 10 p.m. after a report of a medical incident.

Upon arrival, police say officers located a deceased man and determined his death was suspicious.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to detectives at 905-546-4129.

Information can also be directed anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at Crime Stoppers Hamilton.

