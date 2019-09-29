Kelowna
September 29, 2019 1:37 pm

Search for missing Kelowna senior continues Sunday

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday.

RCMP handout
The search for a missing Kelowna senior will continue on Sunday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is expected to be involved in a planned ground and air search for the 74-year-old.

RCMP said Gordon Solloway has been missing since Thursday.

According to police, the Kelowna man went missing after leaving home around 7:30 a.m. that day to go to the James Lake area.

Police said Gordon Solloway was driving a grey truck similar to this one when left home on Thursday.

RCMP

The recreation site, with opportunities to fish, camp and boat, is around a 50-minute drive from downtown Kelowna.

Police said Solloway was expected to be back home within a few hours of his Thursday morning departure.

RCMP said the senior has both health and mobility issues and uses a cane at times to help him get around.

On Friday, police released a photo from surveillance video that shows Solloway fuelling his vehicle at a gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

RCMP said Solloway was at the gas station “shortly after leaving his home” on Thursday.

A still image from gas station surveillance video shows Gordon Solloway putting gas in his truck in Rutland on Thursday morning.

RCMP

Police said he was driving a grey 2012 Dodge Ram with B.C. licence plate HM3670.

According to police, the pickup has a cover over the bed, a subtle red stripe on the side and a “Kelowna Ram” sticker on the back window.

On Saturday, RCMP and COSAR were out searching for Solloway east of Kelowna.

Police released information about his vehicle on Saturday and a picture of a similar truck in the hopes of spurring more public tips about the case.

